Meat & Livestock Australia has called for applications for two non-executive director positions on its board.
MLA's board currently comprises nine directors, including eight non-executive directors and the managing director.
The MLA board provides strategic guidance and effective oversight of the management and performance of MLA in delivering its strategy. The board operates under mature corporate governance and risk management frameworks to ensure producer levies, government matching dollars and partner funds are invested effectively and in the right areas to ensure the continuing prosperity of the Australian red meat and livestock industry.
Candidates with experience and extensive commercial skills in either of the following areas are encouraged to apply:
Directors are nominated through the selection committee and appointed by members at MLA annual general meetings for a three-year term, with retiring directors able to nominate for re-election.
Applications for the current round close on June 11. For an information pack visit: www.mla.com.au/directorguidelines or call (02) 9631 1500.
