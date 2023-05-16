How farmers can use budget cash splash to make on-farm difference

THE federal government's recent budget aims to make an immediate on-the-ground difference to landholders by giving farmers access to independent advisers and international workers
A $76.4-million network of Sustainable Agriculture Facilitators will be established to form a link between the latest climate-smart research and the farmers that want to take advantage of the science.
Independent rural MP Helen Haines lobbied the government for the policy, after hearing how difficult it was for farmers to navigate the complex carbon market or wade through the overwhelming amount of information about regenerative farming.
"It was really clear that what they needed was a trusted source, not trying to sell them something, but to work with them to harness the opportunities and understand what will work for their property," Dr Haines said.
The regionally-based agriculture extension officers will give landholders independent advice about carbon and biodiversity projects, sustainable farming methods and renewable energy opportunities.
"It's critical they're based in local areas, because carbon-smart farming could look very different valley to valley," Dr Haines said.
"I think the money behind it is nowhere near what we will eventually need. I would like to see the government scale things up in time."
Another budget line item designed to make an immediate and tangible difference to farmers is a $370.8m investment to streamline the PALM scheme. The bulk of the funding will go towards a stronger department presence in regional communities to assist employers with the application process paperwork and requirements.
"There will be much more support in the regions from the department," a government spokesperson said.
Culturally-appropriate country liaison officers will be placed in regional areas to support PALM workers, along with additional welfare measures, which are designed to decrease the number of people who leave the program early.
The cash splash will also help streamline the pool of workers in the Pacific nation to ensure employees are fit for purpose.
AFI chief executive Richard Heath said although the PALM scheme was an "important piece of the puzzle", it was "dangerous to put all our eggs in that basket".
Almost 38,000 PALM workers in Australia, not all of which are in agriculture. There is no firm figure on the current agriculture labour shortage, but it is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
Mr Heath said described the budget as "steady" for agriculture, with no huge new programs and no controversial cuts.
"On the whole, it's continuing what is pretty good support for agriculture," Mr Heath said.
"As is often the case with budgets, the devil is in the details, so we'll be waiting a bit to see how it pans out for particular announcements."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
