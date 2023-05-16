The Rural
Decreasing livestock, input prices contribute to Elders earnings hit

By Quinton McCallum
May 16 2023 - 3:00pm
While Elders half yearly earnings declined 38 per cent in comparison with the first half of 2022, chief executive officer Mark Allison said the company's financial results were "satisfactory, given market and seasonal conditions". File picture
A VOLATILE period in the agricultural industry has been attributed to a decline in Elders' half-yearly profit from the lofty heights of 2022, but the farm services giant is expecting a strong finish to 2023.

