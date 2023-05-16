Telstra is set to road test a new integrated agtech data platform at the global digital farm in Wagga Wagga, in a partnership announced between Telstra, Food Agility CRC and Charles Sturt University.
The Farm Data Services platform is hoped to help overcome one of the biggest hurdles in modern agriculture - how to integrate data from multiple technologies across the farm.
Enabled through Telstra's Data Hub the platform provides a highly scalable and secure data sharing platform to integrate, standardise and, with permission of the data owner, distribute data sets from existing agtech deployments.
The proof of concept will demonstrate the value a platform can provide farmers, agritechs, institutions and researchers, connecting applications across a farm to simplify permissioned sharing of data and creating a single point to access permissioned data for analysis and research.
The road test will aggregate data sources from three agtech providers to enable Charles Sturt research while also creating an application to drive efficient fertiliser application on the global digital farm.
Telstra industry executive Jon Young Flores said the first wave of digital agriculture had delivered an explosion of data that has left many farmers overwhelmed and concerned about how their data was being used.
"This next phase of digital agriculture is about a farmer-centric approach to security, integration and demonstrating the return on investment," Mr Young Flores said.
"The Farm Data Services platform puts farmers in the driver's seat, giving them control over the flow, access and monetisation of their data.
"Ultimately we are seeking to prove the value permissioned data sharing can provide to stakeholders across the farmer value chain."
Food Agility chief executive officer Richard Norton said the global digital farm was the perfect place to road test the platform.
"The global digital farm is a real-world testing environment, where the 1600 hectare commercial farming operation works in tandem with scientists and technologists," Mr Norton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.