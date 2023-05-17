The Rural
Bongongo Angus autumn bull sale sees good demand

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
May 17 2023 - 12:37pm
There was strong demand at the autumn bull sale at Bongongo Angus, Coolac, with three bulls equalling the top price and competition between volume buyers.

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

