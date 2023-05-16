MENTAL health advocate and podcast host John Harper is bringing his tour and work to Leeton shire this month.
John Harper and the Mate Helping Mate production team are bringing the Bush-Bakes Conversations Tour to the Whitton Malt House on May 23 at 6pm.
A live panel discussion will feature on the night, with those participating to chat about important conversations around mental health and wellbeing in regional areas.
Mr Harper will be moderator and panellists will feature community members from the area, discussing lived experience of mental health challenges and how they have been able to tackle these positively.
According to Mr Harper, this will not be "rocket science", rather the airing of communal knowledge and pathways to improve the mental health and wellbeing of rural communities.
The aim of this tour is to promote open and safe conversations, where individuals are comfortable to air concerns, share life stories and offer positive ideas and strategies on how to improve mental wellbeing in rural towns.
There will be an emphasis that early intervention with any problem reduces and may prevent mental health crises.
"People readily act on what they know," Mr Harper said.
"We lag in mental health action because most of us lack the awareness that individually and, as a community, we possess the knowledge and strategies from our lived experience to positively address any challenges."
Topics discussed will reflect concerns of the community, will include tools and strategies of building resilience and preparedness, how to support a mate who is struggling and the importance of connecting with family, mates and groups, organisations and providers within the wider community.
To register for the event visit www.eventbrite.com.au/e/609073754997.
