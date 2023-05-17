The Rural
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dubbo to host the NSW Shearing and Wool Handling State Finals

Updated May 17 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel McIntyre of Glen Innes will be an open shearing competitor and is the current defending champion. Picture supplied
Daniel McIntyre of Glen Innes will be an open shearing competitor and is the current defending champion. Picture supplied

Sixty-six competitive shearers and wool handlers will descend on Dubbo Showground for the 2023 NSW State Shearing and Wool Handling Finals on Friday, May 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.