Sally Martin is the principal of SheepMetrix, a sheep breeding consultancy based in Young, and as such has a high profile among sheep breeders in southern NSW.
During the 2023 ANZ Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship, Mrs Martin was one of the judges.
It was a privilege she enjoyed as she and fellow judge John McGrath, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ararat, Victoria, along with associate judge Joe Carlon, Queenlee Merinos, Salisbury Plains, assessed the virtues of the eight flocks entered.
The top two flocks from the local Boorowa, Gunning, Crookwell and Taralga Merino ewe competitions were eligible for the championship.
It was Mrs Martin's first time in judging this competition and she was very impressed with the high standard of the Merino ewes on display, but especially the keen interest from the participants in wanting to learn more about lifting the productivity of their ewes.
"What I took out of today was that people are prepared to put up their sheep to be critiqued but also that they are willing to listen to feedback," she said.
That is the point of these Merino ewe competitions - enter and be prepared to accept the judges comments which have been given in the spirit of understanding.
Mrs Martin further accepted the challenge that judging Merino flocks grown under a variety of environments and management strategies.
"It is always very difficult to judge a ewe competition because they are running under many different management methods," she said.
"There are different lambing's and different shearing times but today it was very much about how the sheep fitted the enterprise and the breeding objectives that the growers articulated, and I think the two winners were achieving that."
Mrs Martin was further impressed by the openness of the individual growers in accepting the honest comments from the judges.
"Our comments are important, but the other thing is that I just think they are prepared to take feedback and grow their enterprise," she said.
"And do things to progress their enterprise which I think is fantastic."
That is the main purpose of these Merino ewe competitions and why many have been so successful for a long time.
"Its also about getting off farm and seeing other people and what they are doing and how they are doing it and what might work well for them on their own farms," she said.
"Its about how they are overcoming issues with their ewe flocks and that is also a big part of the Merino ewe competitions."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.