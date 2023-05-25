Farmer Bruce encourages reaching out Advertising Feature

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network CEO Melissa Neal with Bruce Rollins and his wife Merrill at the Connect, Your Way campaign premiere. Picture supplied

Bruce Rollins is a third-generation farmer near Coolamon.



He knows the challenges of farming.



There have been tough times, such as the last drought, and this can impact both business operations and mental health.

"Cropping and harvest time is full on," Bruce said.



"You could be working 18 hours days.



"We could go the full week and only see the wife, the nephew and the neighbour to wave to," Bruce explains.

"Through the drought a few years ago it was very tough.



"You had very little income, very little money.



"You learnt a lot of things through tough times, but a lot of people hit the wall then and some people looked out for help, a lot of people didn't."

Bruce did seek help, but only after a friend helped him connect with his GP.

"My mechanism, which was wrong, was I would go to sleep and just shut myself down, and I hit the wall and to be honest buried my head in the sand until a friend came and dragged me to the doctor.



"I went to a psychologist and they pointed me in different directions.



"You've gotta be mindful of how to work yourself out of those bad days."

What Bruce learned by connecting with the right supports for him was to also engage in activities he enjoyed.

"In our game, you've got to do something different than just farming 24 hours a day. If you bottle it up, you're in trouble.



"Being isolated, I suppose you heap a fair bit on your wife, partner or your friends, but that's where I think going to do something different.



"Go to the football. If you like water skiing, go down to the river water skiing."

Bruce is sharing his personal story as part of Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's new mental health campaign Connect, Your Way, which encourages people to connect to support in a way that suits you.

"If something from my story resonates with someone and they connect with the support they need, then that's a win in my book.



"Seriously though, mental health challenges affect everyone.



"If you're struggling, connect with a GP or health professional or your network of family and friends.



"There are supports out there."

For more information or to connect with mental health support, visit healthdirect.gov.au/connect