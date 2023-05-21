The Rural
Home/News/Local News

'It's 2023': NSW Nationals leader out to modernise party

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Nationals need to update their messaging, new leader Dugald Saunders says. Picture from file
The NSW Nationals need to update their messaging, new leader Dugald Saunders says. Picture from file

The NSW Nationals need to move with the times and update their messaging after finding themselves behind the eight ball as technology advanced around them, the party's new leader says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.