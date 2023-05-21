The Rural
Bid to win up Warburn Estate dismissed in Victorian Supreme Court

By The Area News
May 21 2023 - 7:13pm
An application to wind up Warburn Estate heard in the Victorian Supreme Court has been dismissed. Photo file.
An application by Coolabah Wines to wind up Warburn Estate has been dismissed in the Victorian Supreme Court.

