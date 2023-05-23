Quality grazing, breeding country off to auction

EASTERN Riverina property Umbango South comprises of 977 hectares (2415 acres) of quality grazing and breeding country located 17km south east of Tarcutta and 17km north of Humula.
The well sheltered property has a predominantly easterly aspect with low, well-watered creek flats, moving to undulating country through to uncleared, rising hilltop grazing and areas with good shelter.
Umbango South has a fine wool sheep and fat lamb operation. Historically, the property ran both cattle and sheep.
There are 23 paddocks with a mix of improved and native grasses.
Much of the 35km of boundary/internal fencing is new in the past 20 years.
Water is supplied from 17 dams and the Umbango and Morgans creeks as well as a bore that services troughs in eight paddocks and the garden. The average annual rainfall is about 737mm (29 inches).
Improvements include a three stand shearing shed including a workshop/experts area and under cover shedding for 500 sheep.
There is also a hay shed and a 20 tonne grain silo and an elevated grain shed.
The two storey, five bedroom weatherboard home (C1950s) is set in expansive gardens and lawns inspired by Edna Walling and has stunning views.
There is an inground pool, an attached two car carport, as well as a double lock up garage with a workshop area.
Umbango South is situated 63km south east of Wagga and equidistant from Sydney and Melbourne.
Umbango South will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Wagga on June 16.
