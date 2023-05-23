The Rural
Woolies heaps praise on Aussie farmers and withdraws from radical animal rights group

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 8:59pm
Australian farm groups are critical of the role a group representing animal activists in Europe plays in setting the animal welfare agenda for our two major supermarkets.
Australian farm groups are critical of the role a group representing animal activists in Europe plays in setting the animal welfare agenda for our two major supermarkets.

The first of Australia's two big supermarkets has been forced to publicly withdraw from an animal welfare ranking linked to radical animal rights groups.

