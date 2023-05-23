The first of Australia's two big supermarkets has been forced to publicly withdraw from an animal welfare ranking linked to radical animal rights groups.
Woolworths has today announced it is ending its involvement with the UK-based and little known Business Benchmark on Animal Welfare.
This assessment tool, which also ranks Coles among the few Australian businesses listed, is looking to expand its company rankings to include their commitment to reducing a reliance on animal products.
The assessment group has now been shown to be directly linked to the Austrian-based animal rights group Four Paws International.
It also has ties with UK-based "Compassion in World Farming", another animal rights group which says its mission is to end factory farming, citing beef feedlotting as an example.
The involvement of the supermarkets has riled farm lobby groups.
The National Farmers Federation and Queensland-based farming group AgForce asked businesses assessed by the Business Benchmark on Animal Welfare to "rethink their links to the scheme".
A consultation paper released by the benchmarking organisation proposes to rank companies based on their commitment to "reducing reliance on animal products" - including a plan to halve the multi-billion dollar livestock industry by 2040.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the new target confirms what the benchmark is really about, and said businesses should instead work directly with customers and suppliers to progress welfare outcomes.
Today Woolworths announced it had reviewed the proposed changes announced by the benchmarking group and "we have made the decision to no longer aspire to its Tier 1 rating".
"We are always striving to lead on animal welfare and we have previously used the benchmark as a tool to measure our progress," a spokeswoman said.
"Unfortunately, the international benchmark fails to recognise the unique context of Australian farming, and the ways our farmers care for animals in a different climate and geography.
"Our own animal welfare standards for suppliers have been developed with experts, independently of the BBFAW, and will not be affected by this change," the Woolworths spokeswoman said.
"We know Australian farmers and producers care deeply for the animals they raise and we remain committed to working in partnership with them to improve real animal welfare outcomes.
"This decision in no way detracts from our unwavering dedication to animal welfare - rather it reflects our scientific, outcomes-based approach to delivering produce which cares for the animals in our supply chain.
"We still believe it's important that retailers and producers are measured on animal welfare by independent experts. We've heard calls for an Australian benchmark and we would support the industry in its development."
Neither Woolworths nor Coles had sought to be ranked by the group.
A Coles spokeswoman has said it uses "a range of measures" to apply farm animal standards across its business and not just the little known UK-based benchmark .
"Coles has never set a tier target for the benchmark but our focus on high animal welfare has been recognised in BBFAW's ranking under the previous assessment criteria."
The spokeswoman said Coles would continue to use a range of measures of performance in animal welfare rather than the singular use of the business benchmark.
"We are committed to partnering with suppliers who have animal welfare standards that meet the high expectations of Coles and our customers," she said.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar has said the benchmark was "not about science-based improvements to animal welfare".
"It's an extreme agenda that puts livestock producers and their communities in the crosshairs," Mr Mahar said.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said: "Australia's strong regulatory environment and track record - both on animal welfare and sustainability - means there is no ethical reason to reduce demand for Australian livestock products at all.
"Businesses should be working with farmers to progress animal welfare outcomes, not affiliating themselves with extremist groups on the other side of the world."
The RSPCA is a supporter of BBFAW.
Coles has been contacted for comment.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
