Riverina town on red alert as blue green algae warning issued

A town in the Riverina's north is on red alert after WaterNSW issued a blue green algae alert for the local water supply.
WaterNSW has issued multiple alerts after the potentially toxic algal bloom was detected in Lake Cargelligo and nearby Lake Brewster.
Lake Cargelligo is currently on red alert advisory for high levels of the blue-green algae in the town water supply and the Lake Cargelligo boatshed.
In other news:
A WaterNSW spokesperson said the red alert warning applies only to untreated water at the above locations.
"The warning will remain in place until monitoring and test results confirm that the risk is sufficiently diminished," the spokesperson said.
WaterNSW is warning people to avoid consuming untreated water from this water body and to stop pets and livestock from drinking this water.
"People should avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water skiing, canoeing and any other activity that brings them into contact with this waterbody until the red alert warning is lifted," the spokesperson said.
Blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
"Consumption of water containing algal toxins may cause liver damage and other health problems while boiling the water does not remove algal toxins," the spokesperson said.
People who suspect they have been affected by blue-green algae should seek medical advice.
People are also being warned not eat mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas.
"A precautionary approach to eating fin fish from red alert warning areas is [also] advised," the spokesperson said.
"Avoiding fishing during a bloom is the best way to minimise risk."
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
People are being asked to visit the local council or water utility websites for information about the management of blue-green algae risks in the nearby treated drinking water supplies.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting - www.waternsw.com.au/algae or Water Insights or calling 1800 999 457.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.