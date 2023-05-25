Beef producers chasing fertility traits pay to $15,000 at Reiland sale

Commercial beef producers snapped up bulls to a top of $15,000 at the Reiland Angus annual Helmsman bull sale on May 23.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and hosted by the Lucas family at Killimicat Station, Tumut.
A total of 35 bulls were offered with 28 sold to a top of $15,000, gross of $205,500 and average of $7339.
Lot 25, Reiland Sturdy S590, a spring 2021 drop son of Reiland Kiwi K201 and out of Reiland Laws M1094, sold for the top price of $15,000 to repeat client Glenn Lucas, Taranee Pastoral, Oberne Creek.
The bull ranked on BREEDPLAN top 6 per cent for calving ease direct, top 5 per cent for birthweight at +0.9kg, top 12 per cent for milk at +23kg, and top 7 per cent for intramuscular fat at +4.4. Sturdy weighed 762kg and had a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Lot 1, Reiland Safari S19, an autumn drop 2021 son of Reiland Patriot P908 and out of Reiland New Design L991, sold for the second top price of $12,500 to Rob Jacka, Oberne Creek. Mr Jacka also paid $6500 for Reiland Simon S100.
Safari ranked on BREEDPLAN top 4 per cent for calving ease daughters at +8.6, top 9 per cent for birthweight at +1.6kg, top 9 per cent for milk at +23kg, and top 14 per cent for docility at +30. This was combined with top 17 per cent for eye muscle area at +9.4sqcm, top 18 per cent for retail beef yield and top 13 per cent for $A index at $237.
The young sire weighed 760kg and had a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Debbie Thorn, South Gundagai, outlaid $10,000 for Reiland Salute S772, a son of Reiland Pride P280 and out of Richmond Hill Zillmere L67.
Among the volume buyers was Connen Hill, Goulburn, taking home four bulls to $6000, Matthew Pearce, Adelong, with three bulls to at top of $8000 and Peter and Mary Hoodless, Jingellic, with two bulls to $7000.
Reiland co-principal Mark Lucas reflected that the downward commercial price spiral of 30-35 per cent had hit reality and bull buyers had made the comparative adjustment.
"A positive clearance on an excellent line up of bulls is now the key parameter of success," Mr Lucas said.
