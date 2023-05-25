The Rural
Beef producers chasing fertility traits pay to $15,000 at Reiland sale

By Kim Woods
May 25 2023 - 2:21pm
Lot 25, Reiland Sturdy S590 sold for the top price of $15,000 at the Reiland Angus annual Helmsman bull sale.
Commercial beef producers snapped up bulls to a top of $15,000 at the Reiland Angus annual Helmsman bull sale on May 23.

