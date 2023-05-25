Beef producers chasing fertility traits pay to $15,000 at Reiland sale

Safari ranked on BREEDPLAN top 4 per cent for calving ease daughters at +8.6, top 9 per cent for birthweight at +1.6kg, top 9 per cent for milk at +23kg, and top 14 per cent for docility at +30. This was combined with top 17 per cent for eye muscle area at +9.4sqcm, top 18 per cent for retail beef yield and top 13 per cent for $A index at $237.