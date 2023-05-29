The Rural
NSW sports shear final trifecta for Nicki Guttler

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 29 2023 - 7:27pm
Nicki Guttler became the first person to qualify for the NSW sports shear team across shearing, blade shearing and woolhandling. Picture by: Elka Devney
Nicki Guttler sheared her name into the history book after becoming the first person to qualify for the NSW sports shear team in three events at the state final in Dubbo.

