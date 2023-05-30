The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Three Pleasant Hills CWA members named Lyn win NSW conference prizes

By Community News
May 31 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Jacobsen, Lyn Maloney and Lyn Lieschke, all of Pleasant Hills branch, won first prizes at the Country Women's Association of NSW annual conference. Picture supplied
Lyn Jacobsen, Lyn Maloney and Lyn Lieschke, all of Pleasant Hills branch, won first prizes at the Country Women's Association of NSW annual conference. Picture supplied

Three members of the same small Riverina CWA branch have won state prizes - and they all share a name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.