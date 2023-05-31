The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Sheep and cattle prices keep falling as northern dry spell leads to flooded market

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eunony farmer Bill Schulz runs about 900 ewes on his property and has seen prices drop significantly over the past several weeks. Picture by Madeline Begley
Eunony farmer Bill Schulz runs about 900 ewes on his property and has seen prices drop significantly over the past several weeks. Picture by Madeline Begley

Farmers across the Riverina are biting the bullet as meat prices continue to fall, with no ease of prices in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.