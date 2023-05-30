The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Water theft laws so bad only 'morons' are at risk

By Tracey Ferrier
Updated May 30 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's water inspector says legislation aimed at stopping illegal water trading is 'rubbish'. (Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS)
Australia's water inspector says legislation aimed at stopping illegal water trading is 'rubbish'. (Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS)

Some of Australia's water theft laws are "rubbish" and so poor only morons are at risk of getting caught, the nation's water inspector says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.