For one massive weekend, a working bee will be held out at the Toganmain Woolshed as the committee continues to work at preserving and protecting the shed.
For many years, the Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Committee have been struggling to begin the task due to not having legal ownership - however they took ownership in October last year and are beginning the task of restoring and preserving the place.
Over June 17 and 18, the committee is hosting a working bee out at the precinct to work on removing grass from the shed, waterproofing, and cleaning up the shearers quarters.
Organiser Christine Chirgwin said that the bigger jobs would have to be left to the professionals.
"The goal is to get all the grass out of the shed and shearers quarters. Clear up around the shed, and there's a toilet block there that we want to get functional ... we'll try and get them functional that weekend so we have it for future working bees," she said.
"We'll focus on the shearers quarters because there's stuff that we can do with volunteers. The shed - we'll need proper advice on. It needs white ant treatment, restump it, reroof it - that's our major goal."
READ MORE
Around 15 people have already signed up to participate, with some coming from as far as Cootamundra or Tumut or even southern Victoria.
A few will be setting up tents and staying the weekend as well.
Mrs Chirgwin said that she hoped the first working bee would help build momentum.
"It'll be really good. Once we can get people knowing that we're starting to do things, I'm hoping we can get in a roll."
Mrs Chirgwin urged anyone wanting to come and help to get in touch at info@toganmain.com.au and let her know that they would be attending, for insurance purposes.
For anyone keen to help but unable to attend on the day, the committee is accepting donations through their facebook page to fund supplies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.