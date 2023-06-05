THE market was firm at Gundagai for the annual weaner cattle sale on Friday where heifers sold to a top of $1230 a head.
Elders Gundagai agent Harry Waters said overall it was a good day, particularly for the better end of weaner steers.
Mr Waters said the middle run of steers was as good as what the store market has been for the past three weeks and heifers sold to what was expected.
"The lead of the younger steers topped at $1440 which was an outstanding 390c/kg," he said.
Despite a very wet Spring Mr Waters commended the vendors for the quality of their yarding.
Mr Waters said there was good buying support from an independent agent from Albury Wodonga, in-agency support as well as strong local buyers.
About 1200 cattle were yarded and black steers typically sold for $1150 to $1455. Coloured steers and lighter black steers mostly made $500 to $750.
Older joinable heifers sold to a top of $1230 with most of the middle run of heifers sold for $700 to $900. Lighter heifers weighing less than 270kg mostly made $500 to $650.
The top-price for true weaner steers of $1440 was for 24 Angus steers, 373kg, from Sutton O'Brien Partnership, Gilmore.
Older feeder steers made to $1455 for a pen of 17 12 to 14 month-old Angus steers, 493kg, with Bongongo blood, from Mark Bower, Gundagai,
Mara and Wrice, Gundagai, sold 41 Angus steers, 338kg, for $1350. The same vendor sold another 40 Angus steers, 327kg, for $1235.
Hillsboro Pty Ltd, Yaven Creek, sold 41 Angus/Composite steers, 320kg, with Hicks Beef blood, for $1350.
Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta, sold large lines of eight to nine month-old Angus steers, including 88, 313kg, for $1320 and another 62, 281kg, for $1220.
In other breeds Blackjack Grazing, Tumut, sold eight Shorthorn steers, 387kg, for $920 and AJ Beaven, Tumbarumba, sold 26 Hereford steers, 276kg, for $840.
Older joinable heifers sold to $1230 for a mixed pen of eight 15 month-old Angus heifers, 421kg, from Josie Holdsworth, Tumut Plains, and an Angus heifer, 420kg, from J Walsh, Tumut.
Lindley Pastoral Co, Gundagai, sold 12 black baldy heifers, 325kg, for $930.
Amarina Angus, Adelong, sold 24 Angus heifers, 257kg, for $760 and Tumut Plains Pastoral Co, Tumut, sold 11 Angus-cross heifers, 287kg, for $720.
In other breeds DJ Graham Trust, Adjungbilly, sold 20 Shorthorn heifers, 236kg, for$635 and Hindmarsh Enterprises, Adelong, sold seven Hereford heifers, 276kg, for $630.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gundagai and Tumut.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.