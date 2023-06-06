Fonterra has revised its average farmgate milk price to $9/kilogram milk solids, the first processor to do so.
Processors released their opening prices last week, with Fonterra opening at initial price of $8.65 a kilogram milk solids.
Its new offer is up 35c/kg MS, comprising 30c/kg butterfat and 41c/kg protein.
Managing director Rene Dedoncker told suppliers it was part of Fonterra's commitment to pay a competitive milk price.
"We appreciate your continued partnership and wish you all the best for the season ahead," Mr Dedoncker told farmers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
