The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Henty Field Machinery Days founder Milton Taylor dies at 96

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Taylor
Milton Taylor

The Henty community was in mourning on Monday, June 5, as news of the death of Milton Taylor, one of the agricultural industry's biggest pioneers and promoters, spread throughout the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.