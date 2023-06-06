Winter means Murray Crayfish season, and in south west NSW fishers are readying their nets.
From Thursday, June 1 until the end of August, recreational fishers will be able to catch Murray Crayfish in the Murray and Murrumbidgee and its tributaries.
NSW Department of Primary Industries said Murray Crayfish should only be caught in the Murray River between Hume Weir and the Newell Highway road bridge at Tocumwal - including Lake Mulwala - and in the Murrumbidgee River between the Hume Highway road bridge at Gundagai and Berembed Weir, excluding Old Man Creek.
Deputy Director General Fisheries Sean Sloan said Fisheries Officers will be patrolling the waterways to ensure people are following the rules and abiding by the bag and possession limits.
"It's a highly anticipated time when the Murray Crayfish season opens on 1 June for the winter months, and we want to ensure fishers can enjoy the season while abiding by the rules to make sure we can sustain this species for future generations," he said.
"Recreational fishers can use up to a total of five hoop/lift nets or open pyramid lift nets or combination of these nets per person to take Murray Crayfish where permitted.
"The letters "HN" or "PN" and the user's name, year of birth and postcode must be visibly written on each net's float."
The minimum size limit for Murray Crayfish, measured from the rear of the eye socket to the centre rear of the carapace, is 10cm and the maximum size limit is 12cm.
"Recreational fishers are also reminded they must not take 'berried' females, remove or possess the heads, tails or claws of crayfish in, on, or adjacent to waters, unless the crayfish are being prepared for immediate consumption, immediate use as bait or are being cleaned at a fish cleaning facility," Mr Sloan said.
Recreational fishers are reminded that opera house style yabby traps are banned in NSW.
Detailed information on the fishing rules and Murray Crayfish can be found at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fisheries.
Check out the FishSmart app providing recreational fishers 24/7 smartphone access to essential information they need to know to fish in NSW. You can find it in the App Store or on Google Play.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
