A Riverina township has been rocked after an earthquake hit the region this week.
The town of Boorowa was rocked this week after a magnitude 2.4 quake struck at 3.02pm on Sunday afternoon.
The region is somewhat earthquake prone with a magnitude 2.1 quake striking near the town in March this year.
According to Geoscience Australia there have been 19 earthquakes within 100 kilometres of Sunday's epicentre.
The largest of these was a magnitude 4 quake which also hit Boorowa on November 4, 2022.
The region has recorded over 2300 earthquakes since 1900, the largest of which was magnitude 5.6 and struck the nearby town of Gunning on November 18, 1934.
It comes just weeks after West Wyalong recorded a magnitude 2.9 earthquake with some mistaking the seismic event for thunder.
While earthquakes commonly take place on the edge of tectonic plates, Geoscience Australia says they do not occur as often within the plates themselves.
