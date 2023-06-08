Officers from the rural crime prevention team are calling on firearm owners to regularly check their firearms and ensure compliance with the firearm legislation.
According to police, all people possessing firearms in NSW must comply with the safe keeping and storage requirements as prescribed by the firearms act 1996. They must take all reasonable precautions to ensure the firearm is kept safely, is not lost or stolen and does not come into the possession of an unauthorised person.
Failure to comply with these requirements is a serious offence and could result in a fine of $2,200, or 12 months imprisonment, or both.
Following strict firearm safe storage procedures is crucial in the prevention of theft and keeping communities safe. Further information about safe firearm storage can be found here. Or you can contact your local police station.
If anyone has any information concerning the theft of firearms please contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
In other police news, officers are appealing to the public for information after multiple tools and other items believed to be stolen, were handed into police after being left behind on a rural property in the Ulan area.
The items were located with a confirmed stolen Honda quad bike from Brewarrina. Police believe they might have been stolen from areas further west, around Narromine, Nyngan, Cobar and Brewarrina.
The items came into police possession in late April 2023 and were likely stolen in late 2022 or early 2023. The Milwaukee power tools are engraved with the initials "MSD".
If anyone believes they are the owner of the tools or has information as to who the owner is, please contact Detective Senior Constable Adam Macdougall or Detective Senior Constable Scott Whale at the Mudgee police on 63728599
