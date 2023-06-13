The Rural
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Cowboy Hats for Kate charity event exceeds expectations

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Day, Anita Withers and Kate's husband John Day during the Cowboy Hats for Kate event in Illabo on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
William Day, Anita Withers and Kate's husband John Day during the Cowboy Hats for Kate event in Illabo on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

A charity team yarding and sorting event in Illabo has drawn enthusiastic crowds from across the region, defying the expectations of organisers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.