NFF urges groups to put submissions in

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:42am
The National Farmers Federation water committee chair, Malcolm Holm, encouraged groups and individuals to look at infrastructure that needed upgrading in the system, rather than the government turning to buybacks.
Public consultation is currently open for water users to submit their ideas to best deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

Public consultation is currently open for water users to submit their ideas to best deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

