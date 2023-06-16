Public consultation is currently open for water users to submit their ideas to best deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The federal government is committed to delivering the plan in full, including 450GL to enhance environmental outcomes.
National Farmers Federation (NFF) water committee chair, Malcolm Holm, said the NFF would be putting in a submission and encouraged other groups and individuals to do so too.
"There is lots of infrastructure throughout the basin that's not fit for purpose and so we'd really encourage groups and individuals to put submissions in about what piece of infrastructure they see that could be better utilised or removed or modified to allow better connectivity of the system," he said.
"We believe we can be pretty smart about essentially delivering the plan without purchasing more water out of the consumptive water pool," he said.
"We're at a really critical point in time where the federal government has options - if they want to go and do buybacks and keep destroying communities then they can do that, but at what cost does that come to the overall society?"
A public webinar will be held on June 20, submissions will close on July 3 and a report on what was heard will be released in August.
To have your say and find out more about the plan, visit the consultation webpage: https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/ideas-to-deliver-the-basin-plan
