De Bortoli's Yarra Valley winery has been shortlisted for a Halliday Award.
The outlet has been named a finalist in the 2024 Halliday wine companion awards for 'best value winery'.
De Bortoli is among 12 other finalists from renowned locations including Margaret River, Barossa Valley, and the Adelaide Hills.
The outlet, which specialises on its Single Vineyard, Estate Grown and Villages wines, is run by husband-and-wife team Leanne De Bortoli and Steve Webber.
The winner of the category will be announced at the 2024 Halliday Wine Companion Awards on Wednesday August 2 in Melbourne.
"It's always a great thing to be recognised, especially given they were up against thousands of other wineries around the country. I'm absolutely stoked for them," he said.
"I wish them the best of luck going at the awards night."
"I think everyone across the group is really pleased about this. It's always fantastic to get an accolade," Mrs De Bortoli said..
"When I look back at the establishment of the business, the key was to make quality wine but at an affordable price so it could be accessible to everyone. To be included in this category is significant for that aspiration."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.