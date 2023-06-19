The Rural
Home/News/Local News

NSW Poll Dorset championships reserve champion ewe goes to Finley High School

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:40am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erica Hammond, 15, of Finley High School, Finley, with the reserve champion ewe. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Erica Hammond, 15, of Finley High School, Finley, with the reserve champion ewe. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

Finley High School were all smiles after winning the most successful school exhibitor and also taking out the reserve champion ewe at the Poll Dorset championships in Cowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.