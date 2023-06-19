The Rural
CSIRO fungi breakthrough may help keep dung beetles on the job year-round

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:13am, first published 9:19am
Dung beetles affected by fungi. Picture CSIRO.
A breakthrough in the dung beetle laboratory at CSIRO involving fungi is expected to help scientists with their mission of keeping the little soldiers on the job of burying cow pats year round.

