The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Chronic pain study seeks farmers to examine treatment barriers

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers Association Wagga Chair Alan Brown says Farmers should have a yarn about chronic pain. File picture
NSW Farmers Association Wagga Chair Alan Brown says Farmers should have a yarn about chronic pain. File picture

A new study into chronic pain is looking for Australian farmers, to help understand of the cause and affect of chronic pain in the agriculture sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.