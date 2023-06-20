A new face will step in to lead Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) research and development.
Kevin Argyle, a now former director of major innovation and co-director of DairyBio and DairyFeedbase with Dairy Australia, takes on the role of general manager of R&D at MLA next month.
The role will see him oversee the organisation's investment in on-farm and off-farm R&D projects and manage stakeholder relationships in that space.
These include federal and state governments, producer groups, research bodies and universities.
"The red meat and livestock industry is critical to Australia's economy, and I am excited to contribute to its growth and sustainability," Mr Argyle said.
"I look forward to collaborating with industry, researchers, and stakeholders to drive innovation, address challenges, and ensure the prosperity- and sustainability of the sector."
With experience in successfully leading and collaborating on a string of research projects that have made significant advancements in ag, Mr Argyle will be instrumental to MLA's future plans.
"We are delighted to welcome Kevin Argyle to the MLA team. His extensive experience and deep knowledge through his time with major research organisations in both Australia and New Zealand will be invaluable in driving our research and development agenda," MLA managing director Jason Strong said.
"Kevin's leadership and strategic acumen will further strengthen our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that benefit Australian red meat producers and the wider industry."
Mr Argyle takes the reins from July 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.