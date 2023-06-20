The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Kevin Argyle takes on research and development director role at Meat and Livestock Australia

Updated June 20 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Argyle is Meat and Livestock Australia's new general manager of research and development. Picture supplied
Kevin Argyle is Meat and Livestock Australia's new general manager of research and development. Picture supplied

A new face will step in to lead Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) research and development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.