The Rural
Home/News/Local News

MDBA water plan draws ire from farmers, water management activist

TH
By Ted Howes
June 20 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In November the Hume Dam started releasing 95 gigalitres a day, the equivalent of 38,000 Olympic swimming pools, up from 85 gigalitres in previous weeks. Picture by Mark Jesser
In November the Hume Dam started releasing 95 gigalitres a day, the equivalent of 38,000 Olympic swimming pools, up from 85 gigalitres in previous weeks. Picture by Mark Jesser

The release of a "road map" for water management in the Murray Darling Basin that outlines how much water can be taken from the supply has raised the hackles of farmers and long-time water management activists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.