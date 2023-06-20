The Rural
Vet shortage could threaten Riverina livestock

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:56am
Wagga vet Lynne Bodell says students are rarely prepared for the reality of working in the industry and those in regional areas should get HECS relief. Picture by Ash Smith
A statewide shortage of veterinarians has prompted a government inquiry into the reasons people are leaving the industry in droves.

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

