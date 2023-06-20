The Rural
Home/News/Local News

UNE researchers have launched a national survey into rural crime

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 20 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kyle Mulrooney, University of New England Centre for Rural Criminology co-director and colleagues have launched the first national rural crime survey in more than 20 years. Picture supplied
Dr Kyle Mulrooney, University of New England Centre for Rural Criminology co-director and colleagues have launched the first national rural crime survey in more than 20 years. Picture supplied

The first attempt in more than 20 years at understanding rural crime on a national scale has been launched by the University of New England's Centre for Rural Criminology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.