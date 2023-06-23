Hillston is set to join the regions mural trail, with Carrathool Shire Council calling for expressions of interest for one to be painted on the High Street water tower.
The work will be for the preparation, design and completion of an artistic mural, with a call out underway for artists with experience in delivering such work.
The mural is scheduled to go up in March next year, with assessment of concepts set to follow the expressions of interest process in the coming months.
Themes will be formulated in consultation with the community and four concepts will eventually be put to a vote.
A state government grant is expected to allow the project to come to fruition, with a community survey in September last year part of the grant application process.
Almost 100 per cent of respondents supported the idea of painting the water tower, with a resounding forty per cent indicating they would like to see farming and agriculture featured.
Other possible depictions included the Lachlan River, scenes of native wild flowers and bushes, local identities and Hillston's history.
"The EOI was released on June 19 and there has already been some interest. I think it's not only about attracting tourism but also instilling a sense of community pride," Mrs Jardine said.
"A lot of people have seen the silo art work in other places, including those at Hay and nearby Lake Cargelligo. It's been desired for some time.
"The arts council have been proactive with other murals in Hillston, such as one at Harvey's Service Centre. I think the water tower project will complement those.
"When completed it could also prompt other ideas and aspirations for murals in other locations in the shire."
Expression of Interest proposals close July 19 and can be submitted electronically to tenders@carrathool.nsw.gov.au
More information can be found here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
