Artist sought to carry out Hillston's High Street water tower mural

By Allan Wilson
June 23 2023 - 10:24am
Expressions of Interest are open for a mural to be painted on Hillston's water tower on High Street. Picture, contributed
Hillston is set to join the regions mural trail, with Carrathool Shire Council calling for expressions of interest for one to be painted on the High Street water tower.

