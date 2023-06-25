Services could be clarified around Darlington Point and along the Sturt Highway if a proposal to upgrade Telstra infrastructure goes ahead.
Telstra is planning to upgrade existing communications systems just off the highway and is inviting feedback from the community.
The proposal includes the installation of six new panel antennas, a new GPS antenna, two new remote radio units, tower mounted amplifiers, junction boxes, antenna mounts and more.
"The purpose of this installation is to provide new Telstra coverage to the area of Darlington Point by co-locating onto the existing 60m structure," a Telstra spokeswoman said
"The aim is to fill a portion of the black spot in that area.
"It will provide 4G LTE mobile voice and data service to Telstra customers and increase the coverage reliability."
The work is scheduled to begin later this year and will take between four and six weeks.
Like many residents, Darlington Point man Robert Curphey spends time in remote parts of the area and says the upgrades will be a big boost to an existing service he describes as woeful at best.
"The speed isn't excellent out here and what they are wanting to do is the first big step in a puzzle of trying to boost services here," Mr Curphey said.
"Speed is important with the amount of communication that's going on with higher intensity farming. They rely on more data and more transactions to conduct business efficiently. Everyone is screaming for that just to manage business without issue.
"Even a few kilometres down the road from Darlington Point there is a black spot. If you're in the bush it's very difficult to get reception at the best of times.
"I think people will be extremely delighted that Telstra is focusing on our area. The hope is that they will actually get the service they pay for. You pay for the expectation that you're going to have a good strong system. It's so important, especially for the farming community."
Those wishing to make comment on the upgrades should contact Wannan Bao at Telstra on 0459 449 531 or Telstra.submissions@ugllimited.com by 5pm, Tuesday July 4.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
