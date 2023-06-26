The Rural
NSW Farmers calls for more resources to combat the huge rise in feral pig numbers

Updated June 27 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 7:30am
Feral pigs at the property of Laurie Chaffey,Weerona at Somerton last week. Picture: Laurie Chaffey
Feral pigs at the property of Laurie Chaffey,Weerona at Somerton last week. Picture: Laurie Chaffey

An estimated 63,000 feral pigs have been culled as part of co-ordinated aerial and on-ground shooting and baiting in the past 12 months, according to Local Land Services

