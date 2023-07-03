With just a year until Australia's top telco turns off its 3G mobile network, the leaders of a peak national farming body have raised concerns over the major disruptions it could cause across the region.
During a visit to Wagga's CSU campus for the 'Towards 2030 Innovation Day' last week, National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar said members are worried about ongoing connectivity.
"They want to make sure they can get access to newer technology like 4G, 5G and satellite [internet]," Mr Mahar said.
"It's a pretty basic concern that people want to know they are still able to maintain telecommunications connectivity.
"I think Telstra and the other providers are doing what they can to reassure people there will be a transition and they won't be left without communications."
NFF vice president David Jochinke said it's important for farmers using 3G networks to talk with their providers about what opportunities are open to transition to newer systems.
Mr Jochincke said hardware as diverse as beacons used during harvest and eftpos machines will need to be upgraded as a result of the changes.
"Farmers need to identify those and make sure they are changed over before the network is switched off," he said.
"So awareness as much as anything is important, but also, replacement.
"[Farmers need] assurance that the 4G and 5G networks step up and fill the void," Mr Jochinke said.
In response to the concerns, a Telstra spokesperson said the company is working hard to upgrade areas to ensure equivalent 4G coverage before the 3G network is switched off on June 30, 2024.
"Customers in the Riverina should be no worse off as part of this program," the spokesperson said.
The Telstra spokesperson said in most cases customers should experience a "substantial improvement" in network speeds when they switch from 3G only to 4G coverage.
"The speed users experience is determined by a range of factors including how close you are to a tower, how much traffic the site is carrying, if there's any obstructions impeding the network, like buildings, hills, and vegetation," the spokesperson said.
Telstra advised customers using a 3G only device to upgrade before June 30 next year.
"If you have a 3G only device, you will be unable to connect to Telstra's network post 3G closure," the spokesperson said.
"Likewise, if you have a mobile device that does not have Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology, even if the mobile device is 4G/5G, it will not be able to make voice calls after June 30, 2024.
"You will need to upgrade your device to a 4G/5G VoLTE capable and compatible device before the network closure."
Telstra also advised that other 3G network only devices including Internet of Things and network extension devices, some EFTPOS machines, medical devices and antennas will no longer work past June 30.
It comes as the NFF announces measures to help regulate another major concern for farmers - data security.
NFF have introduced a new certification scheme aimed at helping farmers choose tools and services which protect their farm data.
The new scheme builds on existing ones available in the United States and New Zealand will certify products marketed to farmers to ensure they comply with the Australian Farm Data Code.
Mr Jochinke, who is also chair of the new certification panel, said the scheme is about informing farmers and lifting industry standards.
"The amount of data we produce in agriculture is immense," he said.
"Despite the flourishing coming into Australia, we noticed there was no data code like in the US and NZ to actually guide farmers on how data should be both used and protected.
"So, we developed a code of practice so people apply to be certified with a stamp to say they comply with all the regulations we have."
Mr Jochinke said the scheme is aimed to help farmers know what will happen to their data.
"For example, farmers will see a stamp on a piece of technology and know they will be notified if their data is going to be used by a third party," he said.
He said while the scheme is voluntary and there is no legal requirement, it is designed to "head off litigation" and provide clear channels of communication about data usage between tech companies and farmers.
One high-tech machine for measuring cattle weights on show at CSU was the OptiWeigh.
The solar-powered device transmits data via satellite internet and the company's commercial manager Anthony Chick said they gather data but ownership remains with the customer.
Mr Chick said the data has "significant future benefits" by determining weight gain of stock at locations across the country.
He said the company is "very strict on the data."
"It's not for sale for anyone else, it's only for our customer's use," he said.
Last week's CSU event brought together representatives from the university, industry and the corporate sector to progress the NFF's Towards 2030 initiative.
The Towards 2030 initiative aims to shape the future of agriculture in Australia by creating a prosperous, innovative, and sustainable agricultural sector.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
