A Coleambally district farmer is leading the way in a new project highlighting the need for drought resilience and preparation.
'Preparing with Hindsight' is a collection of case studies for farmers that share successful attitudes, mitigation strategies and management practices, encouraging farmers to learn from past experiences and plan to emerge from future droughts in good shape.
The program is timely, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) moving from El Nino watch to El Nino alert last month, meaning there is a 70 per cent chance of it developing this year.
Case studies profile numerous farmers from across the region, including Coleambally's Peter Sheppard.
"Drought resilience is multi-faceted, and farmers need to be versatile and prepared to adapt," Mr Sheppard said.
"You also need to be financially prepared and ready to make hard decisions like trading your water instead of growing a crop.
"It's hard, as we love growing things to feed and clothe people."
Since the Millennium drought, Mr Sheppard has improved his farm layout and irrigation systems, installing an irrigation bore to access water more reliably.
In the 2018/2019 drought, the Sheppard's reduced their cropping area and share farmed a couple of holdings, selling what little water allocation they had.
"The business emerged from it in pretty good nick, and we were prepared to start a full program again," he said.
Strategies detailed in the program, such as protecting ground cover, storing fodder, and managing stock, help reduce the impact of drought on business and improves the ability to bounce back from dry times.
Supported by the southern NSW drought resilience adoption and innovation hub, collected landholder experiences chronicle of the 2018/19 drought event through the pre-drought, in-drought and drought recovery stages.
Hub director Cindy Cassidy says sharing knowledge and experience can help farmers to manage and recover from dry years.
"We learn from one another," Ms Cassidy said.
"We all know that drought is a feature of our environment. Sharing these experiences enables farmers and community to learn from each other and identify ways to improve our drought resilience.
"Given how important agriculture is to the region, having drought resilient farms is essential for the strength and health of our economy, landscape and people."
All seven 'Preparing with Hindsight' farm case studies can be downloaded here.
