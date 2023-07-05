The Rural
Rainfall is causing delays for the cotton harvest, but the quality is exceptional

By Cai Holroyd
July 5 2023 - 5:13pm
The quality of this year's cotton harvest has benefited from increased rainfall, but it's also stopped farmers getting in to harvest. Picture file

Rain has led to frustration and delays for cotton farmers in the region, but has led to excellent quality from the yield as harvesting continues.

