AGRICULTURE is not competing effectively for the hearts and minds of young people says agricultural employment expert, Dr Ray Johnson.
The senior agribusiness consultant and managing director for Agricultural Appointments told the Hort Connections 2023 crowd in Adelaide there was an increasing demand for agribusiness-skilled people.
"We have to win them when they are young. It's too late when they have reached university," he said.
"Some roles I have advertised three or four times to try and find a candidate."
Mr Johnson said the ascendency of millennials (those born between 1981 and 1995) was now complete and baby boomers were nearing or ready to retire.
He said working conditions which worked for previous generations would not cut it for those coming through, and that has to be managed.
Figures presented showed in 2025, millennials would make up 75 per cent of the Australian workforce.
Focusing more closely on agriculture, Mr Johnson said the industry wasn't losing the battle to attract them; it had already lost it.
Data from the NSW Education Standards Authority highlighted that in 1997, 7000 year 12 students in NSW studied agriculture but just 2200 took it for the HSC that year.
In 2012, 6800 students in year 10 studied agriculture but only 1300 completed it in year 12.
In 2020, 449,695 people started a university of course, and 256,326 started a bachelor degree with the vast majority choosing subjects in society and culture, health, management and commerce.
Creative arts, architecture and building ranked higher than agriculture.
"Ag is not winning," Dr Johnson said.
"There has been no intervention, as far as I can see, to attract people to agricultural degrees."
Many employers were looking for the complete package, not a graduate, and were not willing to invest in further training, according to Dr Johnson.
Competition was also increasing for talent.
Average advertised relative salary levels in the Seek Farming Jobs category from 2012 to September 2021 showed agriculture wages had gone up about 2pc per annum in wage, which was roughly the inflation rate.
Mr Johnson said the industry needed to find a way to stop the loss of talent to other areas and utilise those within.
"There will need to be greater flexibility in remuneration level to attract talent to the agribusiness," Dr Johnson said.
"There is talent there we are not accessing."
In terms of gender make up, there has been a rise in demand for female workers.
"More clients tell us they want more women," Dr Johnson said.
But there remained a dysfunction between education and job attainment with Agricultural Appointments' placements being about 77pc male and 23pc female, despite women now making up half, or more, of tertiary agriculture courses.
While Mr Johnson admitted there was a lot of change going on, he didn't pin his hopes on robotics or software being silver bullet solutions.
"We get excited about technology. I like futurists; they give you a warm fuzzy feeling," he said.
"There is no technology without humans."
Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.
