The Anameka saltbush sounds like something that was made in a lab by a mad scientist who farmed sheep on the side.
It survives drought, regenerates topsoil that is too saline or infertile, makes sheep fatter and their wool thicker, and they like how it tastes.
Although it might sound too good to be true, the bush is the result of 15 years of careful selective breeding by the CSIRO.
Sheep and cattle farmers are planting hundreds of thousands of the elite variety of Oldman saltbush across Australia's southeast this winter to supplement feed during dryer conditions heralded by a potential El Nino.
CSIRO agricultural scientist Hayley Norman said during dry years when there's a shortage of available feed, Anameka saltbush could provide key nutrients that improves livestock productivity and health.
"Anameka saltbush is a moderate-energy, high crude protein and sulphur feed source that is full of essential minerals and antioxidants," Dr Norman said.
"It grows well on most landscapes and once established, Anameka Saltbush can become a 'living haystack' for grazing livestock for more than 20 years if managed correctly.
"We're now bringing these benefits to new regions across Australia's southeast to carry farmers through poor seasons and build their resilience to drought."
CSIRO modelling indicates Anameka shrub systems offer 20 per cent higher economic returns compared to standard saltbushes, particularly in relatively dry years, reducing exposure to financial risks associated with climate variability or drought.
Other benefits include greater wool and meat production, reduced supplementary feed and its potential to regenerate the topsoil.
CSIRO's Drought Resilience Mission is driving wider adoption of Anameka Saltbush in drought-prone regions across southeast Australia for the first time.
Marcus Hooke, a merino sheep farmer in Booroorban, NSW, south-west of Griffith, is doubling the number of Anameka saltbush in his paddocks after successfully establishing some last year.
"It's early days but we believe the benefits of saltbush will be long-term," Mr Hooke said.
"For us the benefits will be two-sided in providing crucial shelter to lambs to improve their survivability out on the plains during colder months, and for feed to provide energy during dry seasons."
Anameka, as well as standard saltbushes, have traditionally been grown in Western Australia for salinity management.
The new plantings build on six million Anameka saltbush already planted across 8000 hectares, mostly in WA, since commercial release. More than 320 farmers have adopted the bush across the country.
Farmers can get access to the saltbush suppliers Tulla Natives or Chatfield's Tree Nursery.
CSIRO is running a series of field days to provide farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively grow Anameka Saltbush and capture its benefits.
Anameka Saltbush is one of many farming system innovations CSIRO's Drought Resilience Mission is scaling to help Australia's agricultural sector adapt and transform through future cycles of drought.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
