The role of technology in modernising Australian agriculture

The agricultural industry has changed dramatically over the past decade.



Advancements in technology, shifting government policies and consumer expectations have enabled farmers to increase output while moving towards sustainable methods.



Due to the predicted population growth and associated food supply demand, modern farming technology is focused on improving efficiency, reducing labour costs and minimising environmental impact.



This article outlines the most notable technological advancements in agriculture and their role in modernising the farming industry.



1. Automation



Technology can handle menial tasks, leaving you with more time and resources to focus on critical business matters.



The use of robots, drones and other automated systems to make farming more efficient will be imperative to meet growing consumer needs. Adopting automated methods is likely to produce higher yields and reduce labour costs and time.



Drones can capture clear images of vast fields, enabling farmers to identify pest issues or crop diseases quickly and minimise loss.



Laser scarecrow technology has seen a reduction in bird interference in crops between 70-90% [1]. Scarecrows detect birds emit a green laser light to startle them before they have the chance to damage crops.



2. Farm Management Software



A valuable tool for both large and small-scale farms, farm management software enables you to monitor all farming aspects from animal health to soil health, from feed consumption to crop rotation plans.



The software provides a holistic view of your business and enables effective planning, monitoring and real-time reporting that drives continuous improvement.



3. Livestock farming technology



With the demand for meat predicted to increase in line with population growth, animal welfare is an increasing concern amongst consumers.



Livestock farming technology incorporates cameras, microphones and monitors to help detect anomalies in livestock and alert farmers via connected devices.



Early intervention helps maintain the health and safety of livestock and prevents the spreading of disease.



As livestock numbers continue to increase, less farmers attending to animals validates the need for digitised livestock devices.



Livestock finance services provide a wealth of knowledge on expanding your flock to stay afloat in a competitive market.



4. Precision agriculture



Precision farming employs the use of sensors and monitors to assess soil and crop conditions in order to utilise conservative water, fertiliser and pesticide usages.



Chemicals and water are only used when databases indicate that they are needed, rather than merely according to schedule or season, resulting in less water consumption and a reduced carbon footprint.



The wrap up



Modern agriculture technology has enabled farmers to improve yield, efficiency and profitability while reducing the environmental impact of farming practices.



Technology will continue to advance, and government policies are predicted to shift to heavily incentivise farmers adopting environmentally sustainable practices.



Utilising technology will help Australian farmers adapt to challenges, open new markets and provide job opportunities. Seeking advice in order to technologically expand your business is wise in order to remain competitive.



