Three small Riverina schools with a keen eye for the paddock to plate process have been bolstered with grants.
Of 25 successful applicants across the country, three of them - Boree Creek, Ladysmith and Marrar public schools - hail from the region.
The schools' parents and citizens groups applied for the CRT Primary Schools program funding through the Riverina Co-op and JJS Glass and Co, with each receiving $2000 for their respective projects.
"This program is focused on recognising the important role P&F associations play in supporting the growth and development of the next generation," Glen Smith from the Co-op said.
"CRT is proud to provide a helping hand to support ... with improving school facilities and to implement new sustainable structures such as sandpits, vegetable patches and chook pens.
"The addition of this outdoor equipment encourages group play, problem solving activities and takes the children along the 'paddock to plate' journey."
The three schools were among more than 170 applicants in an overwhelming response this year, CRT general manager Greg O'Neil said.
"CRT stores are a local employer in many regional communities across Australia, and schools also play a vital role in these communities," he said.
"This years' funding will support after school care programs, gardening equipment, sporting and creative arts programs, indoor and outdoor learning equipment, excursions, emotional regulation equipment and learning resources for students."
