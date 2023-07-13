It's hoped a charity black tie ball will do dividends in raising funds for Angel Flight Australia.
Elders Rural in Griffith is organising the inaugural event which will feature a comedian, a live band, and a charity auction.
With an Elders team member's family having benefited from Angel Flight's services in the past, co-organiser Daisy Armstrong says it makes sense to return the support.
"It's an opportunity to give back to the community and the service," Ms Armstrong said.
"We wanted to do a charity that would benefit not only Griffith but also surrounding and outlying areas given our client-base in those places.
"We also wanted to choose an organisation that was slightly left field, and there is also the personal connection given one of our staff were supported by Angel Flight to get them to medical appointments for their daughter," she said.
Hay being the biggest per capita airport the charity flies out of was also a factor in the decision.
"In general, Elders supports the Rural Flying Doctors but that's generally utalised by those who are in remote outback locations. We wanted to support a service that helps our immediate clients and that was a big part of the decision," she said.
Tickets are expected to go on sale next week, and the branch is on the hunt for sponsors and donations for the auction.
"Our auction items are being collated and already we have had some donations which is fantastic," Ms Armstrong said.
"Comedian Dane Simpson from Wagga will perform on the night along with a band from Sydney.
"Tickets will include canapes, a sit down meal and drinks. Tickets will be limited as we are really only testing the waters this year. But we hope to see a great deal of interest in the lead up. I think it'll be a great night."
The ball will be held on September 2 at the Exies Bagtown Motel and Function Centre.
Those interested in sponsoring, donating or would like to know more should contact Daisy Armstrong at Elders Rural Griffith.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.