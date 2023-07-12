An insecticide suitable for the control of major pest species such as diamondback moth and native budworm has been registered for use in canola for the first time.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has granted approval for the use of Exirel insecticide, marketed by crop protection business FMC, in canola crops.
The insecticide, which has a new mode of action, will be suited for the control of diamondback moth, native budworm, grey cabbage aphid and turnip aphid.
FMC insecticide product manager Leandro Posteraro said Exirel had been designed for control of both chewing and sucking pests.
The product works on the muscle function of the target pests so the insect stops feeding very quickly, providing almost immediate protection to the plant.
Mr Posteraro was upbeat about Exirel's prospects in the Aussie canola sector.
"It targets multiple species even in hard-to-access areas and provides great residual activity," he said.
While new to canola, Exirel is already well established in the Australian horticulture and pasture sectors, having registration in cotton, citrus, and forage brassicas.
Mr Posteraro said the registration was timely, given growers were reporting increasing instances of insecticide resistance in canola, particularly with diamondback moth.
"Many older chemistries have been ineffective against this pest, underscoring the importance of Exirel® insecticide's alternative mode of action, which allows growers to rotate chemistries for effective resistance management."
The product, a broad spectrum insecticide, also can help keep a lid on secondary problem insects, while it has only moderate impact on important beneficial insect species.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
