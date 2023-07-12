The Rural
Home/News/Local News

New insecticide to help lower canola pest resistance woes

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Native budworm is a major pest in Australian cropping. Photo courtesy Cesar, taken by Andrew Weeks.
Native budworm is a major pest in Australian cropping. Photo courtesy Cesar, taken by Andrew Weeks.

An insecticide suitable for the control of major pest species such as diamondback moth and native budworm has been registered for use in canola for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.