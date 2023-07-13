Australia cements role as largest sheepmeat exporter as national flock grows

Australia is set to strengthen its grasp as the world's largest sheepmeat exporter as the national flock swells to its highest level in sixteen years.
The latest sheep projections from Meat & Livestock Australia place the nation's sheep flock and breeding ewe numbers at their highest levels since 2007 at 78.75 million and 46.14 million head respectively.
The recovery has been driven by three consecutive years of above-average rainfall in Australia's sheep regions, with the flock growth set to deliver strong volumes of finished-weight stock to market.
Record lamb production and export volumes, as well as high mutton production, are forecast, allowing Australia to take advantage of burgeoning global demand for quality sheepmeat.
MLA senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said the outcomes of this strong improvement in sheep numbers will deliver strong volumes of finished-weight stock to market.
"With improved genetics and on-farm management driving historically elevated carcase weights, we will see record lamb production and export volumes, as well as high mutton production," he said.
"This will ensure that Australia can continue to meet its domestic and ever-increasing global demand for high quality sheepmeat."
Carcase weights in 2023 were tipped to remain seven per cent above the 10-year average, but come back from recent record highs.
Lamb carcase weights were projected to ease to 24.7kg in 2023 and continue to decline to 24.2kg in 2025, while sheep carcase weights were expected to ease to 25.2kg in 2023, 3pc higher than the 10-year average.
A move towards meat breeds and improvements in management and genetics have been cited as drivers for the long-term trend of higher carcase weights.
Lamb production was expected to reach 540,000 tonnes in 2023, still beating 2022's record production of 534,500 tonnes.
Mr Atkinson said the supply of lambs entering the market would continue to flow through the system with another good lamb drop expected this season.
"This will allow for continued high slaughter numbers, flowing through to increased production in 2023 and 2024," he said.
Mutton production has been revised upwards on MLA's February projections to 197,000 tonnes in 2023, following strong weekly kill numbers in the first half of 2023 as processors prioritised mutton slaughter over lamb slaughter.
Price improvements have also been forecast for the national trade lamb and heavy lamb indicators, with the trade lamb price expected to lift by 4.5pc to reach 553c/ kg carcase weight by the end of September and heavy lamb to lift 7.4pc to reach 569c.
Increased production and slaughter volumes within Australia and changing dynamics in key rival markets have been highlighted as factors that will cement Australia's place as the number one exporter of the world's sheepmeat moving forward.
Lamb and mutton from Australia and New Zealand represented over 70pc of internationally traded sheepmeat in 2022.
Mr Atkinson said while the Australian outlook is positive, exports from New Zealand are likely to decline in the medium-to long term.
"This is due to a number of factors, but key among them are the changes in land use patterns within New Zealand, which are having a detrimental impact on the New Zealand flock size and have subsequently affected production," he said.
"Lower sheep production results in declining exports from New Zealand.
"This means Australia has a prime opportunity to further increase our grasp as the world's largest sheepmeat exporter.
"Strong volumes are expected to continue and interest in Australian lamb across domestic and international markets remain extremely solid.
"Ultimately the latest industry projections promote a positive outlook for the sheepmeat industry over the next few years."
MLA has also forecast a 16pc or 582,000 year-on-year uplift for 2023 live sheep exports, with the upward trend expected to last over the next two years, driven by the Middle East's economic recovery.
As Australia regains market share in the Middle East, it is anticipated that growing sheepmeat consumption could result in greater opportunities for Australian live sheep exporters.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.