Trials, tribulations and successes in the irrigation sector were heard at Whitton this week with the celebration of four decades of the NSW Irrigators Council.
Held at the Whitton Malt House on July 5, over 60 people came together for the special event, comprised of current and former delegates, past directors and staff.
A noted highlight was a Q&A session with original founders Ted Morgan and Mike Bennett who reflected on the early years of the council's formation.
In his welcome speech, chairman, Jim Cush, spoke of past challenges as well as those being faced today.
"We have been hit by reform after reform, from the 1994 Cap to early recovery programs at the turn of the century, to the Basin Plan, and metering and compliance reforms in NSW," Mr Cush said.
"While we have big issues to deal with across the state, I am particularly concerned about what the next 12 months will mean for the Southern Basin with the Basin Plan.
"We continue to work hard on our Beyond Buybacks campaign to showcase better ways to deliver the Basin Plan's objectives, and our Working Together campaign to showcase the great work our farmers do for the environment, as well as food and fibre production," Mr Cush said.
CEO Claire Miller said it was a great opportunity to come together with like-minded people steeped in the industry.
"There were lots of conversation about the challenges we've faced in the past, those we face now and how we protect the prosperity of irrigated agriculture," she said.
"In some ways it was very much about being in the midst of what's at stake in the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
"But the highlight was being in a room with people who are so positive and passionate about irrigation and it's future.
"It's important to showcase what irrigated agriculture can do for the environment while at the same time support jobs, economies and communities in regional Australia."
